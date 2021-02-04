Four Vietnamese cities among most popular destinations in Asia: TripAdvisor

On the list, Hanoi ranked second, ancient town Hoi An in central Quang Nam province fourth, Ho Chi Minh City 11th and central Da Nang city 16th.



Hanoi was also ranked the sixth place among the 25 most popular destinations in the world by Tripadvisor.

The awards reveal where travellers ventured in 2020, while travel was open, as well as where they dreamed of going while the COVID-19 pandemic kept them stuck at home.

“The charming Vietnamese capital has aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside,” wrote the world's largest travel platform.

Lakes, parks, shady boulevards and more than 600 temples and pagodas add to the appeal of this city, which is easily explored by taxi.

Destinations which came before Hanoi in the global rankings included Bali (Indonesia), London (the UK), Dubai (the United Arab Emirates), Rome (Italy) and Paris (France).

In addition, the ancient city of Hoi An in central Quang Nam province occupied the 11th spot.

“This city on the central Vietnamese coast is a well-preserved example of the important Southeast Asian trading port it was from the 15th-19th centuries. Already a common stop for backpackers, it is becoming better known to tourists,” Tripadvisor noted.

The other categories of the awards are Trending and Emerging destinations around the world.