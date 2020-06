Sixty pavilions were set up at the fair, offering hundreds of local specialties such as Bac Giang, Hung Yen, Hai Duong lychee, Son La mango and plum, and Ninh Thuan grapefruit.



At the opening ceremony, MM Mega Market Vietnam and some localities exchanged memoranda of understanding, pledging to support sales of farm produce this year.

The event will run until June 15.