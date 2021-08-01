Functional agencies proposed to issue immigration instructions for Vietnamese

CAAV also proposed the Ministry of Transport to report the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control about the instructions of receiving Vietnamese citizens who are living and working overseas to enter the country as currently, there is only the instruction of immigration permit for foreign experts and foreigners.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been proposed to soon issue detailed guidance to the airlines carrying passengers from Vietnam to other countries which have been forced to return to Vietnam due to immigration refusal for the passengers.Besides that, the Ministry of Health should impose isolation regulations for international arrivals who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from SARS-CoV-2 so that CAAV would consider granting appropriate flight permit for the airlines.A huge number of Vietnamese are wishing to return to their homeland, including those who were granted Covid-19 vaccination records with two doses or the certificates of recovering from SARS-CoV-2 and negative results with novel coronavirus by RT-PCR method.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong