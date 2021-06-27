  1. Travel

Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam

Hai Van pass is approximately 20km long and 500m above sea level. It is on National Highway 1A, some 80km from the heart of Hue to the south and over 20km from the centre of Da Nang to the north, running across Bach Ma mountain which stretches from the Truong Son range to the sea, creating a natural boundary between Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city.
Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam ảnh 1 Hai Van Pass has the lush jungle on the one side and the sea on the other. The crooked road winding along the mountainside looks like the ribbon like crossing the heaven and earth. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam ảnh 2 Tourists can discover Hai Van pass by car, motorbike or even train, but the most fun is by motorbike. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam ảnh 3 A railway crosses the Hai Van pass. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam ảnh 4 Hai Van signifies 'Sea Cloud' because the peak of the mountain is in the clouds, whereas its foot is close to the sea. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam ảnh 5 The zigzagging paths around mountain slopes. (Photo: VNA)

