Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam

Hai Van Pass has the lush jungle on the one side and the sea on the other. The crooked road winding along the mountainside looks like the ribbon like crossing the heaven and earth. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists can discover Hai Van pass by car, motorbike or even train, but the most fun is by motorbike. (Photo: VNA)
A railway crosses the Hai Van pass. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van signifies 'Sea Cloud' because the peak of the mountain is in the clouds, whereas its foot is close to the sea. (Photo: VNA)
The zigzagging paths around mountain slopes. (Photo: VNA)