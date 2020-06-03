Hanoi, HCMC among most popular travel destinations in Asia

According to the magazine, from picturesque temples and pagodas to vibrant markets, Hanoi is a feast for the senses.

“Despite modern developments, history remains on display throughout. Stroll the narrow streets of the Old Quarter. Visit the creepily fascinating Hoa Lo Prison turned museum. Ogle impeccably preserved traditional Vietnamese architecture at the Temple of Literature, the former site of a Confucian academy,” it said.

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon, is home to Notre-Dame Cathedral and the 19th-century Central Post Office. Ben Thanh Market is overflowing with food, handicrafts, and souvenirs. The incense-filled Jade Emperor Pagoda, War Remnants Museum, Reunification Palace, and Giac Lam Pagoda are musts. “Don't leave without touring the fruit orchards, paddy fields, and marshlands of the Mekong Delta. And make sure to avoid these stressful vacation mistakes,” it wrote. The list has been compiled based on natural splendor, eye-catching architecture, rich culture, and culinary delights. Other cities named in the list include Tokyo and Kyoto (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Beijing (China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Seoul (the Republic of Korea, among others. A corner of HCMC (Photo: rd.com)

Vietnamplus