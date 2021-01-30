Hanoi- Lao Cai trains suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic

Particularly, train SP3 departing from the capital city of Hanoi has temporarily stopped its operation since January 29, and as for the vice versa, train SP4 will begin operation suspension from January 31.The affected passengers can return tickets at train stations without charges.Following the directions of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport on some urgent measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, the railway sector has temporarily stopped picking up and dropping off passengers at stations of Cam Giang, Hai Duong and Phu Thai in Hai Duong Province until the new annoucement is released.Passengers departing from or to these train stations will be returned tickets without charges.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong