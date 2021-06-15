Hanoi Railway resumes some North-South trains

A health worker is cleaning and disinfecting a train.

Accordingly, the North-South train SE3 will depart from Hanoi at 7:15 p.m. and arrive in Thanh Hoa at 11.03 p.m; in Dong Hoi at 5:58 a.m, Hue at 9:30 a.m, Da Nang at 12:24 p.m, Dieu Tri station in Binh Dinh Province at 7:35 p.m in the next day; and then come Nha Trang at 12.07 a.m and Sai Gon station at 9:12 a.m.



While the North-South train SE4 will leave Sai Gon Station at 7:25 p.m and take nearly 48 hours to arrives in destinations, including Nha Trang at 3:20 a.m , Dieu Tri at 7:56 a.m, Quang Ngai at 11.09 a.m, Da Nang at 2:19 p.m, Hue at 5:04 p.m, and Dong Hoi at 8:53 p.m in the next day; Thanh Hoa at 4:27 a.m and Hanoi at 8:30 a.m on the day after tomorrow.

The trains are limited to carry 50 percent of their passenger-carrying capacity in accordance with the social distancing rules. Trains will be cleaned up and sterilized with Cloramin B disinfectant chemical.

The railway sector requires passengers to wear masks, submit health declaration and learn about all regulations relating to entry and exit, quarantine of local authorities of destinations before their trips.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh