Hanoi railway to apply 50-percent discount on fare for kids on Tet holiday

Accordingly, the half-price discount is applied to the passengers who travel a distance of 500 kilometers on SE14, SE16, SE24 trains departing from Saigon railway station on February 9, 2021; train SE30 travelling from Saigon station on February 9, 10.Besides that, kids on train SE15 with scheduled time of departure on February 15, 16, 18 and 19, 2021 from Hanoi station; train SE23 departing from Hanoi station on February 5, 17, 19, 21 and train SE29 from Hanoi station on February 15, 16 and 20 will be also enjoyed the discount program.Representatives of Haraco said that the railway sector has planned to increase more trains to meet travel demand of passengers on the Lunar New Year.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong