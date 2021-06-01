  1. Travel

Hanoi to halt reception of foreign arrivals at Noi Bai airport from June 1

SGGP
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has just required the extension of receiving international flights to Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport up to June 14 (Hanoi time) and the suspension of receiving international arrivals to Noi Bai International Airport, starting from June 1 to June 7.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the decision accords with the directions by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Transport and the request of the Hanoi City People's Committee and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Hanoi to halt reception of foreign arrivals at Noi Bai airport from June 1 ảnh 1
The current Covid-19 situation is complicated and unprecedented in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Of which, Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City has begun social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.


By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more