Hanoi to halt reception of foreign arrivals at Noi Bai airport from June 1

The current Covid-19 situation is complicated and unprecedented in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Of which, Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City has begun social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.





According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the decision accords with the directions by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Transport and the request of the Hanoi City People's Committee and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong