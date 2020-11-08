Hanoi travel mart to lure tourists with many cheap airfares, travel deals

To date, more than 300 local enterprises, including hotels, resorts, travel agents, carriers, tourism associations, tourism management agencies, tourism promotion centers and among from 47 cities and provinces across the country, and representative offices of South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan (China), Columbia and Peru have registered to take part the travel show.



This year's event themed “Digital transformation pushes tourism’, aims to encourage participants to launch initiatives and ideas on management, operation and organization of tourism activities to continue maintain the growth rate in next years.

The 4-day expo will include a wide variety of activities, such as the introduction of destinations, tourist products and services; promotional programs; a forum on the change of Vietnamese tourism for the development, talks on tourism development trends and digital transformation in boosting Vietnamese tourism.

VITM 2020 was initially rescheduled from April 1-4 to May 14-17 and then to August 12-15 due to the pandemic with previous two themes, namely “Heritage - Power of Vietnam Tourism” and “Vietnamese Tourism Looks Towards the Future”

The Vietnam International Travel Mart was launched for the first time in 2013 by the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and then is considered as the biggest travel fair of the country.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh