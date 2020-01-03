HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposed

The Office of the municipal People’s Committee said the administration recently proposed the Ministry of Transport order the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to consider the possibility of a direct air route between the two cities.

It noted that flights from HCM City to Saint Petersburg currently have to transit one or two airports, which has extended the flight time to at least 13 hours.

Additionally, in a recent visit to the Russian side by HCM City’s officials, leaders of the two cities agreed to consider the opening of a direct air route from Tan Son Nhat airport of HCM City to Pulkovo airport of Saint Petersburg.

HCM City is also planning to establish a centre for economic, tourism and cultural cooperation in Saint Petersburg in 2020.

