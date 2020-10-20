HCMC announces list of paid quarantine accommodation facilities

As of present, around 23 hotels offering more than 1,700 rooms have been approved by the municipal People’s Committee as paid isolation zones.



Hotels that have been already to receive people under coronavirus quarantine include Eastin Grand and Park Royal for aircrew; and Holiday Inn, IBIS Saigon Airport, De Nhat, Norfolk, IBIS Saigon South, Alagon City, Riverside, AEM Signature, Bat Dat, Huong Sen 3, Sunshine Boutique, AEM, Sky Gem Central, Sen Viet Boutique, Kim Cuong Xanh (Blue Diamond) on Thu Khoa Huan Street, Kim Cuong Xanh (Blue Diamond) on Thai Van Lung Street, Cititel Parkview SaiGon, Sai Gon - Hanoi, Sabina, Can Gio-Tan Thai Duong, Can Gio- Mangrove for arrivals.

Departments of Tourism and Health have also considered request for becoming coronavirus isolation facilities of 26 accommodation units providing over 1,300 in the city, including 2 five-star cruise ships, 17 three-star hotels, two 2-star hotels and one five-star hotel.

These hotels have been checked for the safety and isolation requirements by the HCMC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health.

Vietnamese and foreign people can choose selected paid quarantine accommodation facilities for their mandatory two-week quarantine period and potential COVID-19 testing.

In Notification No.238/TB-VPCP dated on July 12, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to provide the list of accommodation units which have resisted to become coronavirus isolation facilities with service charges to the ministries of Defense and Health.

On July 20, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism sent a dispatch to People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide, suggesting localities to use tourist accommodations as isolated areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City’s departments of Tourism and Health have cooperated together to research and assess hotels’ service and facilities, and submit the list of selected units to seek approval of the municipal People’s Committee.





By Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh