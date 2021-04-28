HCMC calls on people to travel safely on upcoming holidays

HCMC's river bus route (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal government has asked residents and visitors to strictly implement Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (on May 1).



The city’s authorities has also required all activities must comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

According to the Department of Tourism of HCMC, travel businesses, hotels and restaurants have offer deep discounts from 20-65 percent on this public holidays.

Tourist companies launch short-distance trips to attract travelers, such as boat tour on the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal, Discovery Tour of Thu Duc City, trips visiting historical sites in the city, day tour to Can Gio coastal district.

Eco-friendly tours also draw many holiday makers, costing from VND800,000 (US34.7) -VND 1 million (US$43.47) per person while journey exploring Can Gio Biosphere Reserve by motorboat is VND1.5 million (US$65.21)- VND2 million (US$86.95) per person.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh