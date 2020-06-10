HCMC continues to promote trans-regional tourism

According to statistics, HCMC received more than 1.3 million visitors in the first five months, decreasing over 63 percent compared to last year due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Travel businesses have started returning to its normal operation since May, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

The city’s tourism industry has launched several programs to stimulate tourism, such as promoting HCMC's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination for tourists; implementing the “Tourist ambassador” campaign under the theme “HCMC-Hello”; strengthening the connection and development cooperation with cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta region, the Central region, Northwest, Northeast, Hanoi and Hai Phong; adjusting the project “Smart Tourism Development in the Period 2020-2025”; coordinating with the HCMC Statistical Office to study the consumption and the average length of stay of tourists, Ms. Hoa said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh estimated the number of domestic tourists at 60-65 million in this year. The country may see the return of 6-8 million foreign visitors if the Government reopens to international tourists in the beginning of the third quarter; 4-4.5 million if it welcomes international travelers in the fourth quarter.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh