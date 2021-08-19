  1. Travel

HCMC facilitates passengers' travel to Tan Son Nhat Airport

SGGP

The Department of Public Security of Ho Chi Minh City, the police of Thu Duc City and districts will coordinate with functional forces at the city gateways and Covid-19 pandemic checkpoints to give instructions and create favorable conditions for passengers holding international tickets as they have a schedule of traveling to Tan Son Nhat International Airport during social distancing.
HCMC facilitates passengers' travel to Tan Son Nhat Airport ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
Besides that, the functional forces will also facilitate operation of vehicle drivers who schedule to carry passengers to Tan Son Nhat Airport or return to the departure point if they comply with the guidelines of the Ministry of Transport.
According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the passengers holding tickets for their international flights have caught difficulties in traveling to international airports as provinces and cities have implemented the 14-day centralized isolation for those people coming from pandemic-hit areas following a social distancing order.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

