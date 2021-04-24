HCMC focuses on tourism advertising plan

On the same day, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism launched the “Back to the miraculous heritage domain” program to promote and attract tourists to experience the beautiful landscapes of four provinces and cities. The program aims to recover the tourism industry after the significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To create more new and attractive tourist products, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism established survey teams to connect new products and tours, tourism routes on the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) as well as for other holidays in the year.Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism planned to develop new mid-term and long-term tourist products to meet the needs of domestic and foreign tourists. Ho Chi Minh City also focuses on attracting travelers from provinces and cities nationwide to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa.Accordingly, the contents were released at a brief meeting between the Municipal Department of Tourism and press agencies about tourism stimulus programs and the development of HCMC in the coming time yesterday.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong