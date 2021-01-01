HCMC greets first visitors of New Year

14 visitors arrived in Tan Son Nhat International Aiport, including 9 passengers on flights No. VN7245 operated by VNA and BL6025 of Pacific Airlines from Hanoi, OV8080 operated by VASCO from Con Dao; and 5 passengers on flights No. VJ127 of Vietjet Air and QH203 of Bamboo Airways from Hanoi.



These lucky visitors were presented air tickets on domestic routes, tour gift vouchers, tour discount coupons, buffet gift vouchers from city’s travel businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the city’s tourism sector expects to receive 33 million local viistors and reach a revenue of more than VND100,000 billion (US$4.3 billion) in 2021 when the pandemic might be controlled.

The ceremony to greet the year's first tourists is one of the activities of the HCMC’s campaign themed “Hello Ho Chi Minh City” to promote domestic tourism after the second wave of coronavirus infections. The event scheduled to run from October to January 2021 aims to promote the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination and encourage Vietnamese people to travel across the country and discover the beauty of where they live.



HCMC greets first tourists on New Year's Day.



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh