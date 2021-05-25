HCMC halts advertisement of Covid-19 vaccination tours to US

The information was released at a meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and some travel agencies in the city introducing Covid-19 vaccination tours to the United States.

Several travel companies said that they just introduced the tours for market survey.



In case of the travel agencies officially launch the tours, they have to ensure the interests and legitimate benefits of customers to avoid arising risky situations.





Travel companies in HCMC halt the selling and advertisements of Covid-19 vaccination tours to the United States.

Following an article of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on May 24, some travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City like Hong Ngoc Ha, Tugo, Viet My, etc had opened selling the Covid-19 vaccination tours to the US ranging from VND 44.99 million (US$1,949) to VND250 million (US$10,834) per person.





Amid the information, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has warned about the risks as well as conflicts of interest between customers and businesses. At the same time, the agency emphasized that the tours needed to be feasible, ensure the legality and the maximum interests of travelers.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong