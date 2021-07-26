HCMC hotels encouraged to act as paid centralized quarantine facilities

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The city has currently more than 72 hotels providing 5,564 rooms that have been approved as paid medical isolation areas.



The HCMC Department of Toursim has also coordinated with the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to call on 395 hotels offering 13,426 rooms to register as quarantine sites for F1 cases, including 117 units with 5,328 rooms that received approvals and met the safety and isolation requirements to be put into operation.

In addition, the tourism department announced that customers could find hotels with Traveloka mobile travel booking app providing an extensive price comparison since August 1.

By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh