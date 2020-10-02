HCMC launches domestic tourism recovery campaign after pandemic

The event scheduled to run from October to January 2021 aims to promote the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination and encourage Vietnamese people to travel across the country and discover the beauty of where they live.



Under the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City” tourism campaign, the municipal government will organize a series of cultural and tourist activities, such as Ao Dai Festival on October 9; the signing of tourism alliances between HCMC and provinces in the Southeastern region localities and the South-Central province of Binh Thuan on October 2 in Vung Tau City; the second domestic tourism stimulation program themed “Safe and attractive Vietnamese tourism” on October 10; a concference promoting tourism links between HCMC and localities in the Northwest, Northeast, and Central regions in November; the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon in December.

To draw the attention of tourists, a viral advertising video promoting HCMC tourism has been launched with the participation of celebrirties, such as Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H’Hen Nie; Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; Miss Vietnam 2018, Tran Tieu Vy; 'Shark Tank Vietnam' guest investor in the 1st season, Le Dang Khoa; singer and travel blogger Quang Vinh, model Quang Dai and American entertainer Kyo York who has worked in Vietnam as an English teacher, singer, and actor.









By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh