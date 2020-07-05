In the period, the city saw only 9.4 million tourist arrivals, including 1.3 million foreigners and 8.1 million Vietnamese people, year-on-year decreases of 69.3 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively. Total revenue from tourism products and services surpassed VND34 trillion (US$1.46 billion), down 49.6 percent against the same period last year.



In June, the city launched a domestic tourism stimulus programme with the aim to popularize the city as a safe and friendly destination for visitors. Many incentives on the prices of tours, hotels and flight tickets are offered.

From now until July 10, the municipal Tourism Authority and the HCMC Tourism Magazine are launching an online photo contest calling for entries featuring the city’s natural beauty and architecture, and its cultural diversity.

By the year-end, hundreds of travel businesses and agents, transportation enterprises, and service facilities are expected to carry out 260 tour programs and offer 280,000 tickets with discounts of 10-70 percents.