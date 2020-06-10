HCMC offers 10-70 percent discounts on tours, air tickets to stimulate tourism

The meeting saw a close coordination between the municipal Department of Tourism, the HCMC Tourism Association, the Department of of Industry and Trade, banks and relevant departments to create advantages for tourism recovery.



The promotional program aims to response to the national program themed “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” and promote HCMC's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination for tourists as well as implement this year’s theme “Promoting cultural activities and establishing a civilized urban lifestyle”.

The Department of of Industry and Trade has also offered the “60 Golden Discount Days” program and the 2020 promotion Fair featuring prestigious products in fields of tourism, food, drinks, entertainment, and textile to enhance the consumption in the new normal condition, said deputy director of the department, Nguyen Huynh Trang.

The State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC branch has given assistance worth VND290,000 billion (US$12,4 billion) to businesses affected by coronavirus, especially more than 50 travel enterprises with financial difficulties, added Deputy director Nguyen Hoang Minh.



Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, Bui Ta Hoang Vu

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh