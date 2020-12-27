  1. Travel

HCMC offers 5,000 free short trips to disadvantaged children, adults

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has cooperated with the municipal Tourism Association and businesses at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens on December 26 to launch the “Tourism- Giving wings to dreams” program, offering 5,000 free one-day tours around the city to disadvantaged children, poor households and families credited with meritorious service to the country.

Children participate in the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The short excursion for children includes destinations, such as Mot Thoang Vietnam (A glimpse of Vietnam) tourist area, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Gigamall shopping mall, Vietnam History Museum in HCMC, Dam Sen Cultural Park.
The day trip for adults includes attractions Dragon House Wharf in District 1; Viet Linh Vietnamese Bird's Nest Exhibition Center, Monkey Island and Rung Sac Forest Guerrilla Base in Can Gio District; Cu Chi Tunnel , Ben Duoc Memorial Temple and Mot Thoang Vietnam (A glimpse of Vietnam) tourist area in Cu Chi District.
The program is one of the activities promoting the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination, building HCMC into a sentimental city and congratulating the success of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025, said Director of HCMC Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.
After the launching ceremony, 500 children took part in a short trip visiting Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Gigamall shopping mall, and Vietnam History Museum in HCMC.
HCMC offers 5,000 free short trips to disadvantaged children, adults ảnh 2 Children visit Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh

