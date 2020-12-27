HCMC offers 5,000 free short trips to disadvantaged children, adults

The short excursion for children includes destinations, such as Mot Thoang Vietnam (A glimpse of Vietnam) tourist area, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Gigamall shopping mall, Vietnam History Museum in HCMC, Dam Sen Cultural Park.



The day trip for adults includes attractions Dragon House Wharf in District 1; Viet Linh Vietnamese Bird's Nest Exhibition Center, Monkey Island and Rung Sac Forest Guerrilla Base in Can Gio District; Cu Chi Tunnel , Ben Duoc Memorial Temple and Mot Thoang Vietnam (A glimpse of Vietnam) tourist area in Cu Chi District.

The program is one of the activities promoting the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination, building HCMC into a sentimental city and congratulating the success of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025, said Director of HCMC Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

After the launching ceremony, 500 children took part in a short trip visiting Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Gigamall shopping mall, and Vietnam History Museum in HCMC.

Children visit Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens.



By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh