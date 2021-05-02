HCMC opens attractive tours with Covid-19 control on national holidays

People visit many destinations in HCMC with double-decker convertible bus



Residents can experience double-decker convertible bus of Anh Viet Company to visit many points of interest in the city such as the Central Post Office (the start and endpoint of the route), Reunification Palace, War Remnants Museum, etc.Besides, Saigon Zoo and Botanical gardens, Minh Tran garden in Tan Binh District are destinations for residents to experience the cultural space from the Northern to Central and Southern regions on the holidays.Located around 70 kilometers from the city center, Vam Sat Ecopark has welcomed a huge number of visitors recently.A large number of residents and tourists gathered at Bach Dang Wharf by night. People can see Saigon Bridge at night, enjoy local cuisine and cultural show at the same time. Customers have to wear facial masks, spray hand sanitizer as regulated before entering the Saigon Princess Cruise.According to Mr. An Son Lam, Director of Indochina Junk company, the number of tourist visiting, enjoying cultural shows and cuisine along the Saigon River increased sharply compared with ordinary days as people were not eager to travel far away and the inland waterway tourism in the city has attracted more and more tourists.Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is exploiting new tourism products creating more points of interest for local people, especially some new waterway tours sightseeing Saigon by night such as the tour through Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal of Saigon Sail Company attracted more and more tourist.

By Gia Han-Translated by Huyen Huong