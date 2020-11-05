HCMC sets to lure visitors from Northwestern region





On the occasion, Director of the Municipal Department of Tourism Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa informed that the number of domestic travelers has been on the rise in the past few months.The city’s tourism revenue totaled more than VND 66 trillion (US$2.8 billion) in the past ten months and it is expected to hit VND80 trillion (US$3.4 billion) by the end of the year.Statistics showed that about 35 million visitors come to the Northwestern provinces in 2019, including five million international visitors who brought VND53 trillion (US$2.3 billion) in tourism revenue.The region is a source of potential tourists that Ho Chi Minh City sets to exploit.Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has introduced three tourist conferences on tourism development connectivity between HCMC and localities in the Northwestern, Northeastern regions, between HCMC, Hanoi capital and the central key economic zone in November.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong