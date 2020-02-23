HCMC tightens control over Crystal Symphony cruise ship

Accordingly, relevant departments , including the Maritime Administration of Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Border Guard Force, the City’s International Health Quarantine Center have been asked to ensure compliance with safety and security rules.



The city's Centers for Disease Control has joined hands with the Department of Tourism and travel agents to already get measures for coping with every situations in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Health.

Travel companies have to force their tour guides and drivers to provide hand sanitizing liquid and face masks to visitors and ask them to observe preventive measures launched by the HCMC Centers for Disease Control.

The HCMC Department of Tourism has asked High Sea Transport Agency Company Limited to check and inform health status of the ship’s crew and their visited and shopping places.

Departed from San Francisco, Crystal Symphony cruise ship with stops in American countries and Asian nations of Guam, the Philippines and Singapore carries 682 passengers, including 145 tourists and 536 crew members.

Tourists will visit the city’s attractions, including Museum of Vietnam History in Ho Chi Minh City, Thien Hau Pagoda, Ben Thanh Market, Central Post Office, Minh Phuong Lacquerware, Cu Chi District and the Mekong Delta region. While the HCMC Border Guard Force has given permission to land on shore to 529 crew members, excluding 7 Chinese employees.

The vessel will leave HCMC for its next destinations at 3 p.m. on February 24.

By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh