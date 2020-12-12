HCMC to offer shuttle service at Tan Son Nhat Airport

According to the Department of Transport, this will facilitate passengers as well as encourage them to use public transport. Simultaneously, the airport should allocate a part of lane C for cabs to satisfy people’s demand of travelling so that people do not have to walk toward Truong Son Street to pick up a car resulting in traffic congestion in the street.



Alongside, surveillance cameras should be installed to monitor violation in internal street which will be transferred to traffic police for a fine later.

The Department of Transport also proposed Tan Son Nhat Airport to build a pedestrian overcrossing or a tunnel connecting the domestic terminal and the airport’s parking lot to help passengers’ relatives whose vehicles are kept in the parking lot not walk in lanes A, B, C, and D.

Moreover, the airport was proposed to install two elevators in the parking lot before December 20 ( according to Lunar calendar) to serve passengers in peak season before Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) 2021.

The airport safe guards must work to help passengers get buses.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong