HCMC Tourism Association suggests relief options for Covid-hit travel businesses

Tourists visit Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: SGGP)

The disease has had a significant impact on the tourism and aviation industries. Having suspended all activities from the beginning of 2020 to date, many businesses have less or even no income, but they still have to pay salaries, loan interests, reimbursement and compensation following travel cancellations and others.



Although the State Bank of Vietnam has previously offered several relief directives to help businesses, travel enterprises couldn't have been possible to recover from the pandemic.

The HCMC Tourism Association has suggested the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), the People’s Committee of HCMC and the City’s Department of Tourism to provide specific policies on extending the deadline for repayment of interest on loans, cutting interest rates, loan payment restructuring up to 24 months.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh