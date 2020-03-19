  1. Travel

HCMC’s hotels, resorts start receiving people under quarantine

SGGP
As of March 18, there are two accommodations including Can Gio Ecological Tourist Area and Hon Ngoc Phuong Nam (Southern Pearl) Resort that have been already to receive people under coronavirus quarantine, said Vice Director of the Department of Tourism of HCMC, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

Foreign tourists visit HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Foreign tourists visit HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, some hotels in HCMC have also joined a program on using tourist accommodations as isolated areas for Vietnamese and foreign people who have been in quarantine for the coronavirus with service charges.
On March 5, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism sent a dispatch to People's Committees of 25 provinces and cities nationwide, suggesting localities to use tourist accommodations as isolated areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The cities and provinces have been asked send lists of accommodations along with their classification systems, promotional prices of rooms and services to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more