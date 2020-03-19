HCMC’s hotels, resorts start receiving people under quarantine

Additionally, some hotels in HCMC have also joined a program on using tourist accommodations as isolated areas for Vietnamese and foreign people who have been in quarantine for the coronavirus with service charges.



On March 5, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism sent a dispatch to People's Committees of 25 provinces and cities nationwide, suggesting localities to use tourist accommodations as isolated areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The cities and provinces have been asked send lists of accommodations along with their classification systems, promotional prices of rooms and services to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh