HCMC’s tourist spot reopens for visitors

Miniatures in the 20-ha park present to visitors natural landscapes, traditional crafts and rural daily activities of local people in the North, South, Central and Highlands, inspriring the love of the homeland, culture and history of the country in Vietnamese young people, and increasing awareness of environmental protection.



The tourist area is expected to become a popular destination of the city attracting large number of travelers coming to HCMC as well as contribute to the promoting the beauty of country and Vietnamese people to foreigners, said General director of Mot Thoang Viet Nam Tourist Area, Tran Thi Tuyet Nga.



An area displaying of musical instruments of ethnic groups in Central Highlands Ms. Tran Thi Tuyet Nga, General director of Mot Thoang Viet Nam Tourist Area Travelers visit Mot Thoang Viet Nam Tourist Area on January 16.



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh