High-speed boat linking Ca Mau, Nam Du, Phu Quoc launched

The boat will depart from Ca Mau’s Ong Doc Wharf in Tran Van Thoi District at 9 a.m. and leave Bai Vong seaport in Kien Giang Province’s Phu Quoc Island at 1.30 p.m.

The journey connecting the southernmost province of the country with popular tourist destinations in Kien Giang Province, Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc Island takes 3 hours 15 minutes.

The boat is equipped with modern equipment in accordance with European standards to provide more services for people and tourists.

The new services is expected to contribute to the provincal economic and tourirsm development, said Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, Tran Hong Quan.







By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh