High-speed ship connecting Rach Gia- Hon Nghe enters operation

The Superdong company yesterday officially launched the high speed ship between Rach Gia Town and Hon Nghe in Kien Luong District



As per schedule, the vessel will depart from Rach Gia to Hon Nghe at 8.10 AM and from hon Nghe- Rach Gia at 3.35 PM with each 90 minutes a trip. Prices are VND210,000 per ticket for an adult and VND150,000 per ticket for a child while a senior citizen and a person with disabilities pays VND175,000 per ticket and VND155,000 per ticket respectively.



Hon Nghe Commune is an island in Kien Luong District 20 kilometer off mainland. Before, it took half an hour for a resident to travel from Rach Gia to hon Nghe by taking a boat from Ba Hon in Kien Luong District. Hon Nghe is a home of 2,648 locals.

According to the Department of Tourism in Kien Giang Province, Hon Nghe is a primitive place with beautiful landscape. Every year, the island welcomes around 10,000 visitors, a happy sign for the local tourism. Accordingly, the operation of the high -speed boat will help to transport tourists to the island.





By Vinh Thuan - Translated by Kim Khanh