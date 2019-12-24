Hoi An gears up for tours to Tra Que vegetable village

Recent years have seen several travel firms organising tours to the vegetable village in order to provide tourists with the experience of cultivating alongside local farmers.

Despite this, Hoi An city leaders have said that the development of tourism in Tra Que vegetable village has yet to fully tap into the village’s potential and lacks connectivity with the local community.

Steps were first taken to improve this situation when Hoi An officially approved a project to develop community-based tourism in Tra Que vegetable village in September based on cooperation with residents from the village.

The project will therefore see Hoi An launch tours of Tra Que vegetable village starting from January 1, 2020, with a string of activities open for visitors to come and enjoy.

Moreover, the city has also added programmes involving visits to nearby historical and cultural relic sites that are closely associated with the development of Tra Que village. These trips are being done in the hope of boosting tourism activities in the village.

At a price of 35,000 VND per ticket, visitors will be able to experience the vegetable growing process undertaken by local residents in Tra Que village, visit local relic sites, and enjoy the area’s range of delicacies.

These activities are aimed at providing an interesting destination for visitors to explore the peaceful and hospitable nature of Hoi An, according to the city’s tourism sector.

Vietnamplus