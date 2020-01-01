Hoi An’s Tra Que Vegetable Village welcomes first New Year visitors

A group of 19 Italian tourists arrived in the land is well-known as the freshest and cleanest herb and vegetable supplier in Hoi An on January 1.



Tra Que Vegetable Village has officially reopened on January 1, 2020 after a temporary halt of rearranging its sightseeing tours and attractions.

The village is about 2.5km far from Hoi An old town. Established 300 years ago, it was surrounded by the De Vong River and Tra Que lagoon.

In recent years, the land has seen many travel companies organizing tours to enjoy vegetable fields and participate in some farming activities.

Hoi An town’s government approved a project to develop community-based tourism in Tra Que vegetable village in last September.

The city will offer experimental activities that associate with the life of the local; and sightseeing tours of historical and cultural relic sites related to the development of Tra Que village.

A ticket for a short trip to Tra Que vegetable village costs VND35,000 per person that will give travelers a chance to experience the vegetable growing process and visit relic sites in the land. The project is expected to contribute to the sustainable tourism development in Hoi An.



Tra Que Vegetable Village Tra Que Vegetable Village in Hoi An ancient town welcomes first New Year visitors. Visitors join farming activities. The vegetable growing process



By NGOC PHUC - Translated by Kim Khanh