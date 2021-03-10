Huong Pagoda announces essential measures to control Covid-19 after reopening

Accordingly, Covid-19 monitoring and control stations will be established at entrances of the Complex of Huong Son Historical Relic Site to ensure that all people strictly implement prevention measures, such as wearing masks, submitting direct and online health declaration forms.



The relic site’s management board will ask visitors to comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration); and strengthen propaganda works throughout the complex to raise visitors’ awareness of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

The local volunteer force will be always available at entrances, ticket boxes, places of worship, areas of accommodation, food and beverage service activities to provide safety guidance to visitors.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, cabins of the cable-car transport system in the heritage site are frequently cleaned or disinfected, 10-12 times a day.

On March 9, the People’s Committee of My Duc District announced that the special national relic site of Huong Pagoda will reopen, starting on March 13.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh