Huong Pagoda receives over 20,000 pilgrims in its reopening day.

Three Covid-19 monitoring and control stations have been established at entrances of the historical site to ensure that all people strictly implement prevention measures, such as wearing masks, measuring body temperature and washing hands.



The local volunteer force consisting of 35 members is always in the pagoda to remind people to strictly implement prevention measures and provide face masks to visitors.

The number of travelers is expected to be increased on March 14. The organizing committee of Huong Pagoda Festival will further strengthen prevention and control of Covid-19 to reduce the spread of the disease.

The People’s Committee of My Duc District and the organizing committee of Huong Pagoda Festival previously built detailed plans on infection prevention and control for Covid-19 and made all the preparations before the relic site was allowed to reopen.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh