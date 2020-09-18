Incidents of passengers falling out of aircraft ladders minimized





It is necessary to ensure technical requirements of safety standard for aircraft ladders, dry and clean ladder floor and conduct regulations of distance approaching between the ladder and the plane.Additionally, the flight attendants and ground service staffs must be always present to observe and support passengers during boarding and getting off the plane, even until there are not any passengers on the ladder.Previously, a female passenger fell and died while she was getting off the plane on flight VN1379 of Thua Thien - Hue to Ho Chi Minh City route in the evening of June 15.In mid-August, another passenger was slightly injured due to falling out of the aircraft ladder at Tho Xuan airport.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong