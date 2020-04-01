Intercity passenger buses suspended operation from April 1

The suspension is not applied for official purposes and other cases of providing food and essential stuffs, transporting workers, business experts and materials for production and goods.The ministry also required provincial departments of transport to direct all bus stations to strictly perform the operation suspension of the routes above.From April 1, the railway sector also must halt the operation of all local trains.The North- South train route will be only exploited at the maximum of one twin train a day, including one turn departing from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa.Localities must halt 15-day operation of all passenger ships from inland to island from April 1, excluding cargo ships.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong