International air routes proposed to resume from September 15

Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City - Guangzhou route is expected to resume with a frequency of one weekly flight.



Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines are in charge of performing flexibly the route via Boeing 787 aircraft.



The return flight will be exploited by Airbus 320 aircraft with a maximum of 200 seats.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam also proposed to reopen flights linking Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (RoK), Teipei (China), Laos and Cambodia with a frequency of one flight per week.



As the plan, it is expected that nearly 5,000 passengers will enter Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.



Amid the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam recommended the Ministry of Transport to request the Ministry of Health about quarantine mandatory requirements for passengers and publishing a list of real-time PCR laboratories issued by the Vietnamese Government.









By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong