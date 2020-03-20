



Accordingly, the passengers travelling on flights from Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Turkey, etc. Of which, there were six flights from Japan, four flights from Thailand, two flights from Singapore and two ones from Malaysia.According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the number of international arrivals to Vietnam tumbled due to the entrance limitation policy along with border gates closures of many countries.In the next days, when Vietnam Airlines halts exploitation of international flights, the number of arrivals will continue decreasing, expecting for several flights from non-epidemic areas.The international airports will maintain the epidemic prevention measures with flights from epidemic areas.On March 19, the congestion situation at the entrance areas at Noi Bai International Airport had been terminated as the functional forces were implementing the new epidemic prevention measures without taking Covid-19 test at the airport.Accordingly, passengers only have to complete immigration procedures, medical declarations and then be transferred directly to the isolation area. Sampling is carried out at the isolation sites.Specifically, according to the process, the international medical quarantine officials provide medical declarations to passengers on international flights when entering to the terminal T2.Passengers entering the quarantine area have to carry out a medical declaration before going through the area with an automatic human body temperature to enter the immigration clearance area.Police of Noi Bai International Airport will check passports to detect cases of transit passengers from Covid-19 epidemic areas for classification and isolation, the remaining cases will be stamped entrance based on regulation.Passengers with symptom of fever will be temporarily isolated and screened. If the passengers have been suspected or identified as risk of epidemiological factors, they will be transferred to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

By Minh Anh-Translated by Huyen Huong