International visitors to Vietnam drop 97.6 percent y-o-y in H1

A view of part of Phu Quoc island city in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

The GSO attributed the nosedive to the continuation of anti-Covid-19 measures, including the borders closed for international tourism, noting that most of the foreign arrivals are experts and technical workers performing duties at projects in Vietnam.

During the period, the number of Asian visitors fell 97.2 percent year on year but still made up 88 percent of all international arrivals. Sharing the same trend, those from Europe plummeted 99 percent, the Americas 99 percent, Oceania 99.4 percent, and Africa 94.5 percent.

The Politburo recently approved the consideration of welcoming foreign visitors with “vaccine passports” to some tourism hubs able to control Covid-19 transmission like the island city of Phu Quoc in Kien Giang province on a trial basis.

At a recent meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, the Kien Giang People’s Committee proposed a pilot “closed quarantine tourism” model for foreign travellers who already got inoculated against Covid-19.

It also suggested vaccination for the entire population in Phu Quoc so as to ensure safety for local residents and staff at tourist sites.

Tourism is a key industry of Phu Quoc, which has seen annual growth of 28 percent in the total visitor number and over 45 percent in international arrivals. However, it has been hit hard since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year, with total tourists and foreign holidaymakers dropping 30.6 percent and 76.1 percent year on year in 2020, respectively.

