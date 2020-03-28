Int’l tourists to Vietnam reduce sharply in first three months due to Covid-19





In the first three months of the year, Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million visitors, down 18.1 percent over the same period of last year, including 2.99 million visitors from the Southeast Asian countries by air routes accounting for 81.1 percent of international travelers to Vietnam and down 14.9 percent while tourists to Vietnam by road and sea reached 551,100 people decreasing 39.4 percent and 144,100 arrivals increasing 92.1 percent respectively.As reported, Asian arrivals was estimated at 2.67 million people, down 21.1 percent over the same period in 2019; tourists from the Europe reached 664,300 people, down 3.1 percent while the number of American and Australian arrivals hit 102,200, down 14.4 percent and 11,900 people, up two percent respectively.Visitors from Africa reached 11,900 people, up two percent.In order to limit spread of Covid-19 and protect public health, many localities continue to announce suspension of receiving tourists, not kicking off crowded activities, to promote propaganda for people about epidemic prevention measures and strictly carry out the instructions of the authorities.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong