Khanh Hoa announces tourism recovery plan

The coastal city of Nha Trang

The program themed “Safe destination-Nha Trang, the sea is calling” includes 114 events which will be held in the four specified times in this year, including the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), the summer season in June and July, the National Day on September 2, the New Year 2022.



Of which, main activities are the Po Nagar Festival; a conference on the practices related to the Vietnamese worship of Mother Goddesses; an exhibition of the Cham ethnic group’s culture and Khanh Hoa’s agarwood; art performances of the legend of Po Nagar goddess, Thien Y A Na.

There are also a food fair, a walking street, market days featuring local specialties, a display on the culture of the South Central Coast and Central Highlands region, a special art program marking the 46th anniversary of the liberation of the south and the national reunification, fireworks shows at the Square 2/4 and on Hon Tre island.

On this occasion, travel businesses have launched promotional programs and offered best travel discounts and vacation packages with the best prices to visitors.

Standing Vice-Chairman of the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association, Pham Minh Nhut said that prices of hotel room have dropped more than 50 percent.

The promotional program aims to introduce to tourists images of Khanh Hoa Province as a safe, friendly, dynamic, integrated and developed destination with its own characteristics of traditional culture, said Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, Tran Viet Trung

Local traveler is currently the main tourist resource at the moment. Therefore, the province must offer suitable kick-starting tourism programs to revive the “smoke-free” industry, he added.



Nha Trang beach is full of tourists before the Covid-19 outbreak. Nha Trang should get more check-in places, according to tourists. A beach in Nha Trang City (Photo: SGGP)



By Van Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh