Kien Giang allows flights to Phu Quoc Island

Phu Quoc Airport (Photo: SGGP)

The decision on unsuspending flights to Phu Quoc Island was issued at a conference held by the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province with the participation of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc District, Maritime Port Authority of Kien Giang, Southern Airport Authority, and local airlines on June 9.



The provincial authorities has required passengers who fly to Phu Quoc to present a documentation of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 24 hours, and arrivals by sea to submit health declatrion and scan QR-Code with their mobile phone to check-in before entering the island.

If people have not been tested yet, the local functional unit will make Covid-19 test for travelers who have to pay testing fee.

The provincial People’s Committee has also asked the Maritime Port Authority of Kien Giang to delegate operators of passenger ships and ferries to collect travelers’ information.

In addition, the province annouces mandatory 21-day centralized quarantine for arrivals who come to Phu Quoc from localities under social distancing.

By Phuc Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh