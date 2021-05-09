Lam Vien Square, one of the tourist hot spots in Da Lat City is nearly deserted in Sunday morning (Photo: SGGP)

The provincial government has encouraged tourists to consider carefully before deciding to travel and against any non-essential trip to the flower town in these days due to the extraordinary circumstances related to Covid-19 pandemic.



Additionally, forms of entertainment and recreational facilities, including bars, karaoke parlors, discos, online game shops, night markets, beauty & spa, massage parlors, cinemas, music venues, gym centers, pools, billiard clubs, barber shops, yoga classes have been required to temporarily close from 0.00 am on May 9.



Restriction on mass gatherings and community events of more than 30 people has been established. The provincial authority also encourages residents to limit unnecessary travel limit the spread of Covid-19 disease.

In the morning of May 9, the Department of Health of Lam Dong Province announced that the total number of 329 samples taken from people who contacted Covid-19 patient No.3141.





Huge crowds flock to Lam Vien Square in the evening of May 1. A street leads to Da Lat Market. Da Lat new market falls empty. Da Lat streets are empty after all tourism activities are suspended. Xuan Huong Lake with no traffic A parking area near Hoang Quan Hotel on Nguyen Van Cu Street where the 3,141th patient stayed is quiet. Tran Phu Street Hoa Binh area is deserted.



