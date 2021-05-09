  1. Travel

Lam Dong advises tourists not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk

SGGP
The authorities of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has issued a travel advisory to let visitors know about safety concerns that may affect travel to Da Lat City.
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 1 Lam Vien Square, one of the tourist hot spots in Da Lat City is  nearly deserted in Sunday morning (Photo: SGGP)
The provincial government has encouraged tourists to consider carefully before deciding to travel and against any non-essential trip to the flower town in these days due to the extraordinary circumstances related to Covid-19 pandemic.
Additionally, forms of entertainment and recreational facilities, including bars, karaoke parlors, discos, online game shops, night markets, beauty & spa, massage parlors, cinemas, music venues, gym centers, pools, billiard clubs, barber shops, yoga classes have been required to temporarily close from 0.00 am on May 9.
Restriction on mass gatherings and community events of more than 30 people has been established. The provincial authority also encourages residents to limit unnecessary travel limit the spread of Covid-19 disease.
In the morning of May 9, the Department of Health of Lam Dong Province announced that the total number of 329 samples taken from people who contacted Covid-19 patient No.3141.

Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 2 Huge crowds flock to Lam Vien Square  in the evening of May 1. 
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 3 A street leads to Da Lat Market.
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 4 Da Lat new market falls empty.
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 5 Da Lat streets are empty after all tourism activities are suspended.
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 6 Xuan Huong Lake with no traffic 
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 7 A parking area near Hoang Quan Hotel on Nguyen Van Cu Street where the  3,141th patient stayed is quiet. 
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 8 Tran Phu Street
Lam Dong issues advisory warnings not to visit Da Lat due to pandemic risk ảnh 9 Hoa Binh area is deserted.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more