Lam Dong Province announces tourism stimulus programs

Besides that, the five-start Da Lat Palace Hotel applies a zero-dong room service price, therefore guests only pay VND3.5 million (US$151) for all other services at the hotel.





Tourism and services businesses in Da Lat City launched discount programs from 10 to 60 percent by the end of the year with a purpose of boosting the local smokeless industry.At the ceremony, many programs such as sketching and deploying stimulus packages for tourism, relaxation, experiential activities, sightseeing, shopping, cuisine, medical tourism, etc were also introduced.More than 30 travel agencies, three- and five-star accommodation establishments and resorts have announced 10 to 60 percent discount packages for arrivals applying to the end of 2020.Notably, Lam Dong Tourism Joint Stock Company showed a preferential program “Combo two days one night” in the city of flowers with only VND520,000 (nearly US$23) for tourism delegations and VND621,000 (US$27) for individual.The package includes visiting Langbiang tourist area, Datanla waterfall, one-way Dalat Cable Car, Clay Sculpture Tunnel of Da Lat, three-star hotel.From June to September, Lam Dong Province will call for tourist sites to reduce ticket prices from 50 percent or more for accommodation, from 30 to 50 percent for dining, transportation and tourism services.From October to the end of the year, discount from 20 percent or more is expected to apply with all fares and services related to tourism.

