Largest entertainment complex in Da Nang reopens after social distancing

It is one of the first tourist spots in Da Nang to reopen, nearly two months after the city imposed social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Director Nguyen Lam An.



National flags will be put up along the 150m popular Golden Bridge for a week to welcome back visitors and show the love for Da Nang and the country, An said.



Sun World Ba Na Hills has taken a number of preventive measures against the virus to ensure safety for visitors, he continued. The entertainment complex has been disinfected, he noted, adding that visitors are provided with hand sanitiser and temperature checks, and required to exercise social distancing rules throughout their stay here.



Each visitor to the complex will be offered a free buffet from now until the end of the year.



Sun World Ba Na Hills is open from 8:00 to 17:00.