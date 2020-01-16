Let’s discover hop- on hop -off bus tours in HCMC for Tet holiday

The Department of Tourism in HCMC and Anh Viet Hop On-Hop Off Vietnam Company yesterday officially offered a new open-top double-decker bus tour service with the aim to boost the city’s competitiveness with other tourist destination cities in the Southeast Asian countries.



Popular in the European countries and the US, double-decker bus tour service was launched in HCMC, Hanoi, the Central City of Da Nang and the Northern Province of Quang Ninh.

The bus tours will bring visitors to various tourist spots in the city, including the Ben Thanh Market , the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Vietnam History Museum, the War Remnants Museum, the Bui Vien pedestrian-only street, the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Quarter and the Independence Palace.

Tourists will enjoy free Wifi on all hop -on hop-off buses, poster, city maps, non la ( a special hat of Vietnam), water, guidance, multilingual audio commentary onboard.

The open-top bus service, with 22 rides per day, will run from 9 AM to 9.30 PM. A full loop is 60 minutes. The price of the open-top bus tour is VND200,000 (US$8.6) for an adult and VND150,000 for children aged 6-12. Passengers will be offered a discount of VND475,000 (US$20.6) for adults and VND350,000 for children per tour if they buy 24-hour tickets.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Uyen Phuong