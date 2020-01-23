Let’s join experience tours in Ho Chi Minh City in Tet holidays

The Department of Tourism in HCMC has lately voted for seven good tours amongst 54 tours in the competition “ Designing and launch of ecotourism in HCMC” in the Year of the Rat.

The city’s tourism agencies will launch several new tourism destinations and rural farming sites in Can Gio island district, Cu Chi District, and Binh Chanh.



Holiday-makers will travel to banh trang-making handicraft villages, salt-making handicraft villages , milk cow farms, garden houses raising Japanese koi fish, sailing kayak boat in mangrove forest, ancient villages.

The most unique tour named “ Finding lives of forest keepers” will make tourists understand more about lives of forest keepers in Can Gio.

Travelers can try out farming skills in tour “ Making a journey in hick rural district Binh Chanh of Ho Chi Minh City. In the tour, holiday-makers will have a chance to visit wholesale market Binh Dien, ornamental fish- breeding farms.

Deputy Chairman of District 5 People’s Committee Truong Minh Kei said that the District will launch food streets in weekends to serve food lovers especially Chinese food..

Lately, the District has successfully organized food festival where the organizer published a small book named Cho Lon Food Story Photobook to introduce 10 specific dishes including Hai Nam chicken rice, sa te noodle soup, Beijing roasted duck.

Tourist Vuong Cong Toan said that if the district tourism authority skillfully combine the district’s unique beauty and strength, there will be more tourist products that interest visitors.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Dan Thuy