Level of pandemic prevention in Van Don Int’l Airport raised to highest point

According the Ministry of Transport, the risk of Codvid-19 transmission is under control in Van Don Airport and the airport staff have already for the reoperation.



The airport will tighten prevention measures for repatriation flights carrying Vietnamese citizens and foreign specialists to enter Vietnam to work.

After arriving at the airport, passengers will be required to submit health declaration form, complete entry procedures in a separate area and their luggage will be disinfected. The airport staff have to wear mask, protective clothing and keep safe distance from passengers.

Travelers on commercial flights have to implement online health declaration, take temperature checks, wash their hands and wear masks. The disinfection of terminals and high-touch surfaces is carried out daily.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has resumed routes connecting Van Don in Quang Ninh Province and HCMC that were previously suspended amid coronavirus outbreak, starting March 3. the carrier operates one daily flight on Wednesday from March 3-17; and three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from March 18-December 31. The flight will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 13:00 and Van Don at 15:45.

The low-cost carrier VietJet Air also plans to reopen routes between HCMC and Van Don Airport with four return flights every week in March.









By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh